Family of Arizona toddler with rare disorder fears access to life-saving therapy could end

LAKE MONTEZUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The past year has been full of prayer and uncertainty for one Rimrock family. Declan is almost two years old, and in January, he was diagnosed with Barth Syndrome.

The extremely rare genetic disorder can cause heart issues, muscle weakness, and developmental delays. It affects 1 in 300,000 people around the world, and there is no cure.

Declan’s mom, Jamie Dubuque, said today her son is thriving thanks to an experimental drug called elamipretide. “It means everything to me,” she said. “He was in heart failure, and we didn’t know.”

Last year, while visiting family in New Jersey for the holidays, Declan had a cold. But it turned out to be much more serious, and he eventually was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Jamie said Declan was on life-support for two weeks after going into cardiac arrest, and he was gone for 20 minutes. “He’s been given a second chance, so I have to believe that this is all for a greater purpose,” said Dubuque.

Dr. Amy Goldstein confirmed Declan has Barth Syndrome. She asked the FDA for emergency access to elamipretide through “compassionate use,” a way patients can access investigational medicine in life-threatening situations. “To date, he is the only child that needed that much support that did not require a heart transplant with Barth Syndrome,” said Dr. Goldstein.

He has been taking the injection daily ever since. Declan had two surgeries and was in the hospital until August. Dubuque said now, his heart has fully recovered. “He has so much energy. He doesn’t complain of any pain,” she said.

But there’s concern that access to what’s been hailed a life-saving therapy could be at risk. Dr. Goldstein explained that a clinical trial published promising results, but the FDA has not started the approval process for elamipretide yet. She said that means trial patients receive it on the drug company’s dime, which could end anytime.

“We are at this point literally begging the FDA to review the data to approve it,” said Dr. Goldstein. “To lose that could just mean back to square one for us,” said Dubuque. A petition has nearly 20,000 signatures and is pleading with the FDA to review elamipretide’s data.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the FDA about this, and we were told they couldn’t comment on the status of any drugs that have not been approved.

