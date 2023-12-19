Your Life
Ex-Maricopa Co. prosecutor who falsely charged protestors gets law license suspended

Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel.
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former Maricopa County prosecutor April Sponsel has been suspended from practicing law for two years after she was fired for falsely submitting street gang charges on a group of protestors in downtown Phoenix back in 2020.

The State Bar of Arizona confirmed her punishment on Tuesday. In the sentencing letter, the judge explained Sponsel’s actions had “far-reaching” and “deleterious consequences.” Her suspension goes into effect in 60 days, in the middle of February.

The disgraced deputy county attorney was fired in 2022 after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office noted several job violations. At the time, MCAO officials said Sponsel showed incompetency, inefficiency, and neglect of duty in performing her job. Chief Deputy Paul Ahler noted “a disturbing pattern of excessive charging and a failure to review available evidence.”

The investigation all stemmed from an incident in Oct. 2020 where Phoenix police officers believed that a group of protestors was trying to block a light-rail train. At the time, police said some of the protestors in the group were carrying weapons like an AR-15, a pistol, a stun gun, a metal club, a brick, a knife, and smoke bombs. Court documents detailed that when the group ignored police commands to clear the street, a police lieutenant at the scene ordered the arrest of 15 protestors.

After the protestors’ arrest, Sponsel and veteran detective Karl Martin met with several law enforcement officials to discuss the possibility of charging the protestors with “assisting a criminal street gang.” Sponsel, who filed the indictment about a week later, was accused by a retired judge investigating the handling of the charges of working too closely with the police and misrepresenting evidence to the grand jury.

Read the full decision below.

