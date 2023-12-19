Bill to ban photo enforcement heads to Arizona legislature

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is once again a renewed push to ban photo speed radars and red light cameras in the state. A new bill is being introduced into the legislature next year, and it’s already getting mixed reactions. “I thought I entered on a yellow, apparently not. It was a red, and I saw the flash,” said Valley driver Kathryn Evans.

Cameras can also be found in Scottsdale and Mesa, but they could disappear altogether if SB 1003 gets signed into law in this upcoming legislative session beginning in January. “Research has shown that photo enforcement does impact driver behavior and vehicle safety,” said Joe Clure, Executive Director of the Arizona Police Association.

However, plenty of people don’t want to see them on their streets. “Absolutely not; I love the fact that they can’t really prove it’s you, and somebody else could borrow, and it happened to me, someone borrowed my car, and they wanted to give me a speeding ticket just because it was my car,” said Alicia Valiente, another driver.

Supporters of the new Arizona bill to get rid of photo radar argue the cameras are expensive and even intrusive.

In May, the governor vetoed a similar bill, saying getting rid of photo radar would “eliminate an important tool for law enforcement,” saying the cameras help police with their already limited resources. “This technology allows for enforcement without the utilization of significant manpower; I think that’s clearly the positive from that perspective,” Clure said.

Senator Wendy Rogers sponsored the bill, citing photo enforcement as a government intrusion on privacy, and argues some cities use them to make money. “There is a real perception, real or imaginary, that these things are nothing more than revenue generators for cities and police departments and they definitely generate money because of the volume they’re able to produce,” Clure said.

While the Arizona Police Association remains neutral on this bill, others say it’s a painful lesson. “I don’t dash through any reds anymore, or any yellows. I slam on the breaks now,” Evans said.

The bill must pass the Senate and House before getting to the governor’s desk, where she will either sign it into law or veto it.

