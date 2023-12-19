Arizona man arrested for threatening FBI agents, federal employees, politicians

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man has been indicted for making online threats at the FBI and other federal employees online. Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Lee Tomasi of Rio Verde was arrested on Friday after a grand jury handed down the indictment on three counts of threats against a federal official and three counts of making interstate threats.

According to the indictment, Tomasi made several threatening comments on Patriots.win, a social media site geared toward “supporters of MAGA and Trump,” between May 2021 and November 2023. Federal officials say that Tomasi, who was also living in Colorado at the time, made comments about a former federal official with the initials: “A.F.” who was “that [explicative] needs to be tortured to death. A.F. is literally worse than Hilter and (Mao) combined. His entire bloodline should be killed off.”

Other posts also included the urge to rape a Congresswoman, execute a different Congressmember and statements that included: “violence is always the answer.” While in Arizona, Tomasi made statements about killing FBI officials, and in one instance, he said they deserved “nothing but instant death.”

“The threats of violence against public officials alleged in this indictment are abhorrent,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said “The defendant is specifically charged with threatening to kill FBI agents and other FBI employees just for doing their jobs. I am deeply proud of the work the FBI does every day; its personnel should not have to deal with threats against themselves as they work to protect the American people. The Justice Department will not stand for such heinous behavior and will prosecute threats against its employees to the fullest extent of the law.”

Prosecutors say Tomasi faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted for threats against federal officials. A maximum sentence of five years in prison applies for each count of making threats across state lines.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.