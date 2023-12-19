ADOT to widen Loop 101 in north Scottsdale; roadwork begins next month

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you live or travel along Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, get ready for some changes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to start work on a $108 million project to add lanes along a stretch of highway that gets heavily congested during rush hour traffic. State officials say the two-year project will add one lane to each direction of the freeway between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard.

Construction is set to begin in early January with a weekend closure of the northbound Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8. ADOT crews will use that time to remove a top layer of asphalt pavement and prepare barrier walls to set up a work zone along the area. Additionally, crews are working with the city of Scottsdale to minimize restrictions during special events like the annual Barrett-Jackson car show and the WM Phoenix Open, which is played at the TPC Scottsdale.

When completed, the Loop 101 freeway will have four regular lanes and an HOV lane in each direction in that area. ADOT says the project is part of its plans to widen 35 miles of Loop 101 between Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and Loop 202 in Chandler.

