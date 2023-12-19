5 children killed in Bullhead City fire, neighbors share they tried to stop it

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of flowers and stuffed animals line a fence around a home in Bullhead City as the city is mourning the loss of five children who died in a fire at a duplex over the weekend.

The fire happened at a home close to the Colorado River, northwest of Hancock and Ramar roads. Police say a 13-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old boy were all siblings and were in the home along with an 11-year-old boy relative who was visiting at the time. All five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.

The fire was reported around 4:54 p.m., with Bullhead City firefighters arriving at the scene 5 minutes later. Several neighbors reportedly attempted to rescue the kids inside the home by placing an extension ladder in the upstairs bedroom. Firefighters immediately began to put water on the flames and extinguished the main body of the fire by 5:03 p.m.

Police say a Bullhead City Fire Department employee was the grandfather of the victims, and investigators from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms were called to assist the Bullhead City Police Department.

Investigators say the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area and traveled up the staircase, making it impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to get out safely. The kids’ father told investigators he was gone for around 2.5 hours to buy groceries and Christmas gifts.

The five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2. A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of the fire.

Bullhead City is a relatively small and close-knit community. The same can be said about the neighborhood, Anna Circle, that sits west of town next to the Colorado River. “Tight knit, everybody looks out for each other,” neighbor Patrick O’Neal said. “Those of us with kids look out for all the other kids in the neighborhood.”

Neighbors like O’Neal rushed when they saw the home had caught fire. “We came around the corner and we saw the smoke coming up so we knew it was right here,” he said.

About a dozen men gathered hoses and broke windows to try to get into the home. “We pulled the garage door open, there was guys pulling stuff out,” O’Neal said. “The closer we got to the door there was smoke starting to come into the garage and choking people out.”

O’Neal said they knew children lived here but didn’t know if they were home. “We were screaming at the top of our lungs,” he said. “We didn’t see nothing, we didn’t hear nothing. There’s many guys out here who would’ve went into that fire if we would have known there was children.”

Bullhead City Police said there were no adults at the home when the fire started. Detectives are now working with ATF fire investigators to figure out what happened. Any witnesses who have photos or videos of the fire is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department. Call (928) 763-9200 and ask to speak with detectives.

As for the neighbors, they’re still shaken up but say they’re appreciative of those who stepped up. “We did everything we could and thank you to everyone that did try to help,” O’Neal said. There is a GoFundMe page for the families. You can find a link to that here.

