Warm today but rain chances later this week for Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 12/18/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Big changes are on the way for Arizona this week. We’ll start the week warm and dry, with a Valley high of 81 degrees today. High pressure will shift into New Mexico tomorrow, with two waves of wet weather moving in after that.

Temperatures gradually cool on Wednesday and Thursday. The first of two storm systems bring rain chances starting Wednesday night and Thursday, with the main precipitation event on Friday. Widespread rain is expected Friday across the state, with snow above 7,000 feet. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms as well.

High temperatures drop to the mid-60s Friday through Sunday.

A second round is likely Saturday, with lower snow levels near 6,000 feet for the high country, and a chance of more scattered showers in the Valley on Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday will be First Alert weather days.

We’ll keep you updated on forecast snow and rainfall amounts as we get closer.

