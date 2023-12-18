Red light runner hits, kills 19-year-old Kingman woman in crash

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young woman died after a driver ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle in Kingman.

On Dec. 13, the Kingman Police Department was called to a crash near Kino Avenue and North Stockton Hill Road, north of Interstate 40. Investigators say 19-year-old Lacey Lynn Gale, of Kingman, was driving an SUV on Kino Avenue when she made a left turn to head northbound on Stockton Hill Road. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a truck ran a red light while going south on Stockton Hill Road and hit Gale in her SUV. Both drivers were injured. First responders gave Gale CPR at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate the crash and say charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

