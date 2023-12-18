Phoenix business owners react to officer-involved shooting near strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday’s officer-involved shooting happened right in front of a busy strip mall with a lot of local businesses and restaurants. “Pow, pow, pow, pow,” recalled KC, owner of Asian Dining Chinese Restaurant.

It was an alarming sound for business owners near 51st Street and McDowell Road. KC said he heard four gunshots go off around 2 p.m. Saturday, so he went outside to check out the commotion. “A lot of police helped the guy stop the bleeding and then do CPR,” he said.

Phoenix police said an officer shot Alton Tungovia after the 37-year-old stabbed someone, ran away several blocks, and did not comply with commands from police. One officer used a pepper-ball launcher, and another shot him. Tungovia was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“It’s sad that a guy lost his life,” said Sean Tompkins, owner of The Plug Smoke Shop. He said he knows Tungovia because he would come into the store often. Tompkins said he was with customers when the shots were fired. “So, we went out there, and we see some guy. He was there laying on the ground, and they were putting handcuffs on him,” said Tompkins.

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in east Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

After the shooting, police tape blocked off the area for hours as detectives investigated. It was a big blow for business. “Usually Saturdays are pretty busy, but I mean, Saturday after that happened, it was slow. There was no one that was able to come in. People were calling trying to get over here, and it definitely made the day a very slow day yesterday,” said Tompkins. “Nobody come in. Even had one lady call and say I cannot come to take your food. I ordered food, but I cannot come take it,” said KC.

Police said Tungovia had something in his hand, but we do not know if he was armed when he was shot. “The terrible thing is that gentlemen getting shot over that,” said Tompkins. “Police have to do their jobs to keep the area safe,” said KC.

Arizona’s Family has been in touch with the stabbing victim’s family. We’re told the 20-year-old was released from the hospital Saturday night and is expected to be OK.

