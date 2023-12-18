Your Life
Over $8.5 million in winning lottery tickets sold at gas stations and stores across Arizona

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you a winner? Several Arizona Lottery players have an extra reason to celebrate this holiday season after over $8.5 million in winning lottery tickets were sold across the state.

The Arizona Lottery says a $5 million top prize in the Set For Life Scratchers lottery ticket was sold at a Phoenix 7-Eleven store near 24th Street and Camelback Road, and a $500,000 winning 100X ticket was sold at a Phoenix QuickTrip on Indian School Road near Central Avenue.

But the winnings spread throughout the Valley! In the East Valley, a $313,000 Fantasy Five Jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Walmart on Rittenhouse Road near Ellsworth Loop Road in Queen Creek. In Youngtown, a $50,000 winning Sunshine Slingo Trio ticket was sold at a Quicktrip near 111th and Olive Avenues. Also, a $100,000 Triple Red 7′s ticket was sold at a CVS on West Anthem Way and Cavilan Peak Parkway in New River.

A couple of lottery players in the high country also won big! The Arizona Lottery says a $2,755,682 Triple Twist winning ticket was sold at a Frys Food Store on Glassford Hill Road near Sunset Lane in Prescott Valley, and a $150,000 PBALL ticket was sold at a gas station in White Hills.

In total, $8,555,682 was claimed in winning prizes for these lucky lottery ticket holders!

