More shelters, beds coming to Phoenix, after record-breaking heat-related deaths

The City of Phoenix plans to expand access to heat shelters by Summer 2024.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a summer of record-breaking temperatures and heat-related deaths, the city of Phoenix will add more shelters and beds for Summer 2024. According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the county broke another record with 569 confirmed heat-related deaths.

During the latest city council meeting, the Office of Homeless Solutions reflected on the data and efforts from this year to try and pave a path forward to lower the number of these deaths from happening.

This year, the office found that 72% of the county’s homeless population is in the city of Phoenix, and over 29,000 of them used Maricopa County’s Homeless Service System. The office also found over 11,000 people used the county’s homeless service system for the first time, and only over 6,000 were being rehoused. Rachel Milne, the Office of Homeless Solutions director, said this data made shelters the forefront of the office’s 2024 plans.

“As we sunset 402 temporary beds, in 2024, we plan to open 650 more dedicated to single adults plus 140 more for families next year,” she said.

The 2024 Permanent Shelter Plan includes how many beds will be added each quarter, where it will be located and the temporary lodging the city plans to remove. Milne also revealed that the city will make more locations accessible by building more overnight shelters.

“We have already begun planning for temporary overnight shelter services for this summer as we get some of these locations up and running,” Milne said, “We’re planning for something north, central and south so that we’re adding capacity — overnight capacity specifically during the hottest months.”

The welcome center at the human services campus, near downtown Phoenix, was the only location offering overnight shelter but did not provide beds.

The Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions also has several new shelter projects in the works and says it’s in the process of hiring a project manager to help make these shelters available as soon as possible.

