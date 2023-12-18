More oversight coming to Arizona State Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Katie Hobbs says she wants to increase oversight and transparency at the Arizona State Hospital, which is home to some of the sickest patients in the state’s mental health system.

We’ve previously reported an alarming number of assaults inside of the hospital and even a homicide. Last year, there were 800 assaults inside the hospital, and it has been criticized in the past for its lack of accountability and transparency because the hospital is both run and regulated by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Now, the Governor has decided to add members to the hospital’s governing board to include people who do not work for the state.

A former employee at the state hospital, who left their job after being assaulted at work, is excited to hear that change is being made to the way the hospital is run and regulated. “It’s a long time coming but this is great news,” they said. Just last year, patients were arrested for allegedly barricading staff inside of the hospital and trying to use medical equipment as weapons. We have also reported two patient suicides in the hospital within one month. And in 2019, there was a homicide. “You’ve been covering these stories for a long time and we have seen a lot of heartbreaking things,” the former employee said.

The hospital’s governing body is responsible for ensuring the hospital follows the laws and runs smoothly. It’s been made up of 11 people, five of which are state employees. Now, it’s expanding to 20 people to add more roles not affiliated with the state, like mental health advocates and behavioral care experts.

The hospital’s CEO and Gov. Hobbs feel this will create more transparency. In a statement, Hobbs said: “With these new appointments, I’m confident that we are taking important steps to promote the safety of patients and staff at ASH while increasing independent oversight.”

Earlier this year, Senator David Gowan introduced a bill that would have given the hospital its own control with its own five-person completely independent governing board for better oversight. But that bill failed.

In a statement, Senator Gowan said: “I have made efforts for the past few years to pass legislation that would establish an Arizona State Hospital Governing Body that is legally recognized and that can provide the professional expertise, independent oversight, and transparency that stakeholders, patient families and the public have been asking for. Although this growing governing board is still not legally recognized, I am glad to see that the Governor’s Office sees the importance of increased oversight at the Arizona State Hospital, and I look forward to continuing in my work to establish a bona fide governing body that will have meaningful transparency and true independent purview over ASH.”

Attorney Holly Gieszl, who represents patients and staff at the hospital, believes that is still the best option. However, she does think this news is a step in the right direction. “My first reaction was it’s about time and thank you,” she said. “But a truly independent board will not let politics or personal relationships stand in the way of adequate thorough standards of care investigations into what happens.”

