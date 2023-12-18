Your Life
Man, woman dead following shooting at business in north Phoenix

Several police vehicles and even more officers are blocking off an area near a business in north Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man and woman were shot to death at a business in north Phoenix late Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just west of Interstate 17. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died a short time later at the hospital. According to police, the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Other information, including what may have led up to the deadly shooting or a suspect description, was not immediately available. Detectives are investigating.

