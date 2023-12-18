Your Life
Man shot woman to death after argument over parking, Phoenix police say

Gary Parchinog, 34, is accused of killing 26-year-old Edith Rivas.
Gary Parchinog, 34, is accused of killing 26-year-old Edith Rivas.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Court documents are shedding new light on a deadly shooting that happened last week in central Phoenix, an incident that reportedly began over an argument about parking. Gary Parchinog, 34, is facing charges, including murder, in the death of 26-year-old Edith Rivas.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex near 13th Avenue and Mohave Street, which is just north of Interstate 17. Rivas was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to court documents, witnesses told officers that Parchinog was inside the apartment when he became angry about a car parked in the driveway that was blocking his car. He reportedly told Rivas to move the car, which turned into an argument.

During the dispute, documents say Parchinog was seen pulling a small handgun from his waistband and shooting Rivas in her left shoulder. Witnesses say he put that gun back in his front waistband, then pulled out a different handgun from the back side of his waistband and tried to shoot her again. When that gun jammed, Rivas reportedly yelled at her friend to call the police as Parchinog and his friend left the apartment.

Rivas’ roommate locked the front door and was calling the police when documents say Parchinog returned and kicked the door in. He allegedly grabbed the roommate’s phone, threw it on the ground and shattered it, then walked to Rivas’ bedroom and shot her again in the chest. He was gone before officers arrived.

Police later found Parchinog and took him into custody. During an interview with investigators, he reportedly admitted to shooting Rivas twice and within the view of children. Documents say he told investigators it stemmed “from a long-standing feeling of despise towards the victim.”

Parchinog was booked into jail on first-degree murder and three counts of endangerment. Police say he was also recently released from prison and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

