Last-minute Christmas gift ideas with the Queen of Clean

Looking for some last-minute Christmas gifts for that clean freak in your life? The Queen of Clean has some ideas for you!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Christmas Day is a week away and if you’re looking for some last-minute gift ideas, the Queen of Clean has you covered with some cleaning products you might want.

The Microfiber Sticker could be a great gift for a quick and easy cleaning of your smartphone screen. It’s quick and reusable.

The TeSabMi Car Cleaning Gel can be used for more than just cars, including any loose glitter.

Watch the video for more gift ideas!

