Last-minute Christmas gift ideas with the Queen of Clean

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Christmas Day is a week away and if you’re looking for some last-minute gift ideas, the Queen of Clean has you covered with some cleaning products you might want.

The Microfiber Sticker could be a great gift for a quick and easy cleaning of your smartphone screen. It’s quick and reusable.

The TeSabMi Car Cleaning Gel can be used for more than just cars, including any loose glitter.

Watch the video for more gift ideas!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.