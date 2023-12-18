Your Life
Good Morning Glam: Holiday hair ideas

Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV Salon in Old Town Scottsdale, stops by Good Morning Arizona to show off some holiday hair ideas.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Welcome to Good Morning Glam, where each month, Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV SALON in Old Town Scottsdale, stops by Good Morning Arizona with the latest trends and makeover ideas.

This month, Veronica is covering some of the latest holiday hair trends with tips as we approach Christmas and New Year’s. Watch the before and after videos for more!

Veronica Amendola-Penzone, owner of BBV Salon in Old Town Scottsdale, is showing off three different holiday hair ideas.

BBV SALON

7440 E. 6th Ave. #104, Scottsdale | (480) 874-8889

Website | Facebook | Instagram

See the before and after for holiday hair ideas!
See the before and after for holiday hair ideas!(Arizona's Family)

