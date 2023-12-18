Get free pet vaccines from Arizona Humane Society at 2 Valley locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pets are part of the family, and it’s important to make sure they’re happy and healthy and up to date on their vaccines.

But getting those shots can be expensive, and not everyone has a lot of extra money to spend - especially this time of year. That’s why the Arizona Humane Society is offering free vaccines for dog owners this Monday! Good Morning Arizona was out at one of the two Food City locations where you can get your pet vaccinated.

Locations:

3442 W. Van Buren Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85009 / Map

6020 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301 / Map

