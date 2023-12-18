Your Life
Get free pet vaccines from Arizona Humane Society at 2 Valley locations

The Arizona Human Society is offering free vaccines for your pets this Monday and that's Something Good!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pets are part of the family, and it’s important to make sure they’re happy and healthy and up to date on their vaccines.

But getting those shots can be expensive, and not everyone has a lot of extra money to spend - especially this time of year. That’s why the Arizona Humane Society is offering free vaccines for dog owners this Monday! Good Morning Arizona was out at one of the two Food City locations where you can get your pet vaccinated.

Locations:

  • 3442 W. Van Buren Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85009 / Map
  • 6020 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301 / Map

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

