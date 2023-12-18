Gas under $3 found in Phoenix, national average down 40 cents from last year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve stopped for gas lately, you’ve probably noticed prices are coming down. A welcome relief after what’s been months of high prices, especially going into another busy holiday travel period. And gas for $2.99 Monday morning right here in Phoenix on 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road. It’s been a bit since we’ve seen anything below three dollars in the valley.

In October, gas prices in Phoenix averaged $4.73. Today, the average is $3.16, according to GasBuddy. Unless get any major supply issues, AAA says we can expect the relief at the pump to last through the holiday season. The cheapest price seen in the state last week was $2.49 a gallon, found in Phoenix.

These lower prices are appreciated, especially considering at this time last year gas was 40 cents more per gallon. AAA says there are a variety of factors as to why we are seeing the drop. Usually, in the cooler months, gas prices drop as gas is switched to the less expensive winter blend. But the major reason, AAA says, is the war in Ukraine ramped up last year and had major impacts on the cost of gas. This year, the war is not impacting supply in the same way.

Julian Paredes with AAA says gas refineries are operating at full capacity, which is driving the price drop.

“Gas prices have been dropping pretty consistently for the past two months,” he said. “And they’ve been dropping across the country, so it’s not just Arizona, pretty much everywhere in the country is benefiting from cheaper gas prices. Something that is helping is Texas supplies a lot of Arizona’s gas. And Texas has the cheapest gas in the entire country.”

This, of course, is a huge help as 115 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more this week, ahead of Christmas. Even with the increase in drivers on the road, AAA doesn’t anticipate a spike in prices, at least through the new year.

