First Alert Weather days for late week rain, snow heading to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have declared First Alert Weather days for Friday and Saturday in metro Phoenix for the increasing chance of significant rain each of those days.

Although the rain is welcome, that could impact travel around the state and at our major airports for a big travel weekend ahead. In the High Country, the rather warm storm will start off with rain in places like Flagstaff, switching over to snow during the weekend. The amount of rain and snow, as well as the timing of everything, is still up in the air. However, we are quite confident that much of the state will be receiving precipitation by the end of this week and the weekend.

While there are no weather alerts from the National Weather Service, we should see some issued later this week. In the mountains, when we get the change over to snow, the highest elevations will push 10 inches, while places at about 7,000 feet, like Flagstaff, should be in the 4-6-inch range.

In the deserts, the models are pretty bullish for one-half to an inch of rain over a 48-hour period on Friday and Saturday. But again, we don’t have a lot of confidence in the actual amounts at this point because this storm is another cut-off low that will leave the more predictable pace of the jet stream and spin off the coast of Southern California for a couple of days. The storm is now northwest of Seattle. These cutoff lows are notorious for confounding the models on both timing and amounts of precipitation. The models also tend to push them faster than they actually move, so there’s that.

Still, there is strong consensus for rain and snow in the state late this week and for the weekend. And we’ll keep working on the timing and the amounts as we draw closer to the storm’s onset. But the big news is that holiday travel could be strongly impacted by this storm.

