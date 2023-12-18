Family honors life of Phoenix mother of 2 who died in shooting

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of people held a candlelight vigil near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale Sunday night to honor the memory of 34-year-old Ebony Phelps, who died after a shooting last week. Phelps’ mother, Precious Brown, said Ebony leaves behind two daughters, ages 11 and one month. The latter was born premature.

Brown said Ebony was murdered by her husband, 36-year-old Cori Braggs. She said Braggs had threatened to kill her daughter before and that there were previous situations involving domestic violence. “He took her from her baby and from her 11-year-old daughter and from me. He robbed my whole family,” said Brown.

Phoenix police said officers responded to a hospital after a woman suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off just after midnight on Friday. She later died. Officers learned the shooting happened at an apartment near 17th and Missouri avenues late Thursday night. No one was found in the apartment when police arrived, but officers found evidence that a crime had occurred inside.

Police said they later found the suspect, Braggs, in a home near 19th and Glendale avenues. After negotiations, police said Braggs was taken into custody and booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder.

During the vigil, loved ones held on tight to their candles, joined in prayer and released balloons into the sky. Brown said she never imagined she would have to bury her daughter. “I can’t even describe the feeling. I don’t even cry, holler, scream, jump, yell, fight, kick. It’s just me all over the place, all over the place because no matter what, nobody has the right to take somebody’s life. Nobody. God ain’t give the right to take nobody’s life,” she said.

A fundraiser has been started to help the family cover funeral costs and to provide for Ebony’s daughters. If you would like to donate, tap/click here. Friends are also asking for Christmas gift donations for Ebony’s children. Anyone interested in donating a gift can call Precious at (480) 677-0129.

Precious is urging anyone in a domestic violence relationship to reach out for help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.