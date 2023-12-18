Casa Grande shooting survivor remembers friend lost in the crossfire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “She was really funny, somebody you could relate to a lot,” said Kylie Mendoza, who has recently been through one of the most traumatic experiences someone can endure. The high schooler from Casa Grande just celebrated her 18th birthday and also just survived a shooting that killed her best friend, 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

“I’ve been friends with her since elementary school, and she’s been part of this big group of girls. We were all a big group of friends. She was always really nice and really welcoming to everyone,” Mendoza said. “She had this really cheesy but beautiful laugh; it was really cute. And her little freckles. She was the shortest one out of all of us and just really cute. She was our Baby Hay or Hay-Bay.”

The shooting happened at a house party at a vacant home on Nov 26. More than 60 kids were there, and more than 60 shots were fired, according to police. So far, nine arrests have been made in the case. The teens booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center jail will likely be charged with felony murder.

Police said Mendoza and Stephens were innocent bystanders who were caught in the line of fire. Stephens was hit in the head, and Mendoza was hit in the arm. After a hospital stay, Mendoza says she is on the mend. But learning the news her friend didn’t make it has been torture.

“Physically, I’m doing okay; it’s healed really nice ... a lot of bruising and sore to the touch,” she said. “Mentally, I am going to counseling and getting help. I’m still in denial a bit. I don’t understand a lot of it.”

Mendoza said it will take years to process and understand that Stephens is not going to be here for the rest of our lives. She added she was not ever expecting to be a victim of gun violence, and she certainly was not expecting to lose her life-long friend to it.

Though she cannot answer any questions specific to those involved, she wants teens to know that gun violence is never OK. ”It’s not cool. It’s not something to show off or that you need to show off. It’s nothing like that,” Mendoza said. “We are young, we are supposed to have fun. It just wasn’t what we were expecting that night at all.”

