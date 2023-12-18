Your Life
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond

Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on December, 29, 2023. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly...
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on December, 29, 2023. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10 years after he disappeared.(Camden County Sheriff's Office, KY3/KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Camden County, Missouri have recovered the car of a man who went missing in 2013.

According to a news release, on December 16, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a property owner who had been contacted by a freelance videographer who uses a drone.

The videographer told the property owner he was searching the area regarding the missing persons case of Donald “Donnie” Erwin from Camdenton.

Donnie Erwin
Donnie Erwin(KY3)

The videographer said he found a car at the bottom of a small pond on the property of the landowner while flying his drone this week.

Later that day, Camden County deputies and crews from the Mid-County Fire Protection District Dive Team went to the area and were able to match the license plate to the plate of Erwin’s missing Hyundai Elantra.

Crews got the car out of the pond and notified Erwin’s family of this development.

Police say dive crews were able to match the license plate to the plate of Donald Erwin’s...
Police say dive crews were able to match the license plate to the plate of Donald Erwin's missing Hyundai Elantra.(Camden County Sheriff's Office, KY3/KYTV)

“Investigators are still actively working on the case, processing the vehicle for evidence, and searching the pond and surrounding area for any remains of Mr. Erwin. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the law enforcement officers, firefighters, and volunteers who have helped investigate this case over the past ten years,” Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms said.

Previously reported by KY3, Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable.

On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned.

Anyone with information that could aid in finding Donald Erwin is asked to reach out to the ‘Find Donnie Erwin’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

