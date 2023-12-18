Your Life
Booker, Durant lead Suns to 112-108 win over Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) dribbles around Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma during the...
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) dribbles around Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns bounced back from recent losses to score a 112-108 win against the Washington Wizards at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The Suns were shorthanded again, with Bradley Beal out due to a sprained right ankle that he injured during the first quarter of Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. It was only Beal’s second game since the debut of The Big 3 with him, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant all in the starting lineup. The Suns are coming off two home losses against the New York Nets and Knicks and needed to Rally the Valley for a win. Phoenix was led in scoring by Durant, who tallied 28 points in 35 minutes of action. Booker scored 27 points. Daniel Gafford paced the Wizards with 24 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 14-12 on the season. The Suns are back in action on Tuesday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Oregon. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. You can watch Tuesday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

