Body found in canal near Avondale neighborhood

Police and fire crews recovering a body wound in a canal in Avondale, reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and fire crews are recovering a body from a canal this Monday morning in Avondale. Police were called around 5:15 a.m. to reports of the body near the Garden Lakes neighborhood, located northwest of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Information is limited, but police say the person in the canal appears to be a man. Arizona’s Family will update this story as soon as we learn more.

