Body found in canal near Avondale neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and fire crews are recovering a body from a canal this Monday morning in Avondale. Police were called around 5:15 a.m. to reports of the body near the Garden Lakes neighborhood, located northwest of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Information is limited, but police say the person in the canal appears to be a man. Arizona’s Family will update this story as soon as we learn more.

