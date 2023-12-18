2 people dead after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Street and Pecan Road, just north of Southern Avenue. Police say one person died at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they later died. Police are on the scene to investigate what led to the shooting. The victims have not been identified.

