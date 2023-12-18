Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 people dead after shooting in south Phoenix

Police say one person died at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they later died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Street and Pecan Road, just north of Southern Avenue. Police say one person died at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they later died. Police are on the scene to investigate what led to the shooting. The victims have not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low
Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.
2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa

Latest News

A vigil was held for Ebony Phelps who police say was shot and killed in what her family says...
Family calling for justice after Phoenix woman's murder
Police say one person died at the scene, and another person was shot and taken to the...
2 people dead after shootng in south Phoenix
The five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2. A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there...
Five kids killed after fire at Bullhead city home
Phoenix police said an officer shot Alton Tungovia, 37, after he allegedly stabbed someone,...
Phoenix business owners react to police shooting near strip mall