SUV crashes into small duplex home near downtown Phoenix

An SUV crashed into the side of a home near downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning.
An SUV crashed into the side of a home near downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver is in the hospital Sunday after crashing an SUV into a home near downtown Phoenix, police say. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a house near 21st Avenue and Monroe Street, where they found a white GMC Yukon crashed into a duplex. Video from the scene shows the front end of the SUV damaged and the house with its brick wall collapsed, as well as a damaged water pipe.

The driver, who hasn’t been named, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the house was hurt. It’s unknown what led up to the crash or whether the driver was intoxicated.

