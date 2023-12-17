Your Life
Retired Maricopa County K9 deputy Tarzan passes away

Retired Maricopa County K9 deputy Tarzan passed last week.
Retired Maricopa County K9 deputy Tarzan passed last week.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the passing of retired K9 deputy Tarzan. The German Shepherd was laid to rest earlier in the week.

“It’s never an easy decision to know when to say goodbye to our four legged friends but even harder when you called them partner for years and years,” the Sheriff’s Office said on its official K9 Instagram account. “Tarzan was and will always be a legend around our office, he was brave, and had an insatiable drive to do this work.”

