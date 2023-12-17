Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rain and cooler weather for parts of Arizona just ahead of Christmas

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/17/23
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/17/23(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm and sunny day this Sunday across the Valley. Some places had highs in the upper 70s. Higher pressure keeps these temperatures above average for the next couple of days. Lows will be in the low 50s in the mornings.

We will have highs in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies for the start of the work week. We are tracking a front making its way to Arizona; however, it won’t impact the Valley until late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs for the second half of the week will be in the low 70s, with a chance for rain on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. Sunday and the first half of the work week will be dry for the high country. Temperatures will also be slightly above average. For the second half of the week, expect cooler weather and rain on Thursday and Friday, with the chance for snow in the higher elevation areas.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low
Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.
2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/17/23
A cool down is on the way for Phoenix metro
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/17/23
A cold start for Phoenix with a high in the upper-70s
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 10 p.m. for Saturday, 12/16/2023.
Rain returns to the forecast for Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 12/16/2023.
Cooler weather and rain in the forecast for parts of Arizona