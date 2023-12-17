Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

A young boy was killed in a road rage incident in Lancaster, California, according to officials. (SOURCE: KCBS)
By KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (KCBS) – A 4-year-old boy tragically died in California after officials said he was shot in a road rage incident.

There has been no memorial yet, just a small section of crime scene tape was left where deputies blocked off a block of Sierra Highway Friday night after the preschooler’s death.

Investigators said the boy was shot while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car.

Deputies said the family was out doing some shopping when they were cut off by an aggressive driver who began following them, then pulled alongside the family’s car and started shooting as they drove down the street just before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the little boy was hit in the torso and his mom and dad drove him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris said he spoke to the friends of the boy’s family.

“I know that they attend church regularly,” he said. “I’ve talked to members of the church they go to. You know the entire congregation is just devastated, I mean, could you imagine?”

The mayor said that 45 days ago, the city installed a safety net of cameras that helped find the shooter, along with the victim’s dash cam.

Authorities said the suspect’s car was found in the immediate area and they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for murder.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the suspects. The mayor said he’s been told they are gang-affiliated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low
Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.
2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa

Latest News

What to eat some festive holiday foods but want them to be a little healthier? The...
Eating healthy with these holiday recipes
A young boy was killed in a road rage incident in Lancaster, California, according to...
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
At least three people died during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah,...
I-10 reopens near Tonopah after crash leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
Retired Maricopa County K9 deputy Tarzan passed last week.
Retired Maricopa County K9 deputy Tarzan passes away