Man critically hurt after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning, and police are looking for the driver responsible.

The collision happened near 51st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road, around 1:45 a.m. Phoenix police officers arrived and found a man lying on the roadway; he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives say the man was not in a crosswalk on north 51st Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle that was going south. Police say the car left the scene after the crash.

An investigation is underway to find out more details on what led to the crash. Police have not provided any information on the suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to provide any anonymous tips.

