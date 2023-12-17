Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man critically hurt after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

An investigation is underway to find out more details on what led to the crash.
An investigation is underway to find out more details on what led to the crash.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning, and police are looking for the driver responsible.

The collision happened near 51st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road, around 1:45 a.m. Phoenix police officers arrived and found a man lying on the roadway; he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives say the man was not in a crosswalk on north 51st Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle that was going south. Police say the car left the scene after the crash.

An investigation is underway to find out more details on what led to the crash. Police have not provided any information on the suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to provide any anonymous tips.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home

Latest News

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near 52nd Street and Mcdowell Road. Police say the...
Suspect shot by police in east Phoenix
The crash happened on State Route 87 near Gilbert Road.
Parts of State Route 87 closed in Mesa after car chase leads to rollover crash
Phoenix police say their officers were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon near 51st...
Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in east Phoenix
Tickets are on sale for the one-day-only musical performance (Dec. 17) at the Scottsdale for...
"Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories" preview on Good Morning Arizona