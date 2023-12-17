Your Life
date 2023-12-17
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are keeping outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a $42 million, three-year contract that includes a club option for 2027, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal hasn’t been officially announced.

Gurriel came to the D-backs in a trade with the Blue Jays last offseason and was a mainstay in the lineup during their unexpected run to the World Series. He made his first All-Star team while batting .261 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs. The right-handed batter played solid defense in left field and was popular with fans — in no small part because of his hair, which he dyed bright purple.

Gurriel was also good during the postseason, hitting .270 with three homers. He can opt out of his new deal after the second season.

The 30-year-old signed a $22 million, seven-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays after defecting from Cuba with his older brother Yuli in 2016. He proved to be a bargain, turning into an above-average big-league hitter.

Gurriel came to the desert with catcher Gabriel Moreno on Dec. 23, 2022, in a trade that sent Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays. Gurriel played five seasons with the Blue Jays, batting .285 with 68 homers.

