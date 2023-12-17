I-10 closed near Tonopah after 3 people killed in crash

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A section of Interstate 10 is closed due to a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, the two-car crash happened on eastbound I-10 near Tonopah just after 4:30 a.m. Troopers say a Toyota Highlander was speeding when the driver struck two people who were pulled over and standing outside their Nissan Frontier. The Nissan Frontier passenger was killed at the scene, and the driver was flown to a Phoenix hospital.

Investigators say the driver and passenger of the Toyota Highlander also died at the scene. Two other passengers inside the vehicle were flown to a Valley hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed at milepost 69 before Tonopah. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/V4rJ7EK5RL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 17, 2023

