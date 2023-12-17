Eating Clean: Christmas Morning Recipes

Making Broccoli Red Pepper & Ham Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

olive or avocado oil spray

1/2 tbsp avocado oil

1/2 cup sliced green onion or yellow onion, diced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced

1 cup finely chopped broccoli florets or 5 cups fresh spinach, chopped

3/4 cup tomatoes, seeded and diced

7 oz finely diced lean ham or turkey/chicken sausage

6 large whole eggs

7 large egg whites

1/4 cup fat-free milk or milk of choice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

4 ounces (1 cup) crumbled feta or goat cheese

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with oil and set aside. Heat ½ tsp avocado oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add green onions, red pepper, and broccoli if using and sauté until vegetables are tender, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the tomatoes and spinach if using, and cook 2 - 3 minutes. Add the ham/sausage and remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, egg whites, milk, salt and pepper, and garlic powder and whisk well. Add the vegetables and meat to the egg mixture and stir until well combined. Then add cheese and stir again. Slowly pour everything into the baking dish and bake until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, about 30-35 minutes.

Make Ahead Options:

Cover an uncooked casserole dish with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for up to 1 day. If baking from cold, add an additional 15 minutes to the cooking time.

Baked casserole may be frozen for up to 2 months. Thaw in refrigerator overnight and bake at 350ºF for about 20 minutes or until heated through. You can also freeze an unbaked casserole for up to 2 months. Cover very tightly with plastic wrap and foil. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and then cook at 375 for 45 minutes or until cooked through.

50 Calorie Hot Cocoa

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 tsp monk fruit, or other sweetener to taste

1 drop peppermint extract

1 cup unsweetened almond/cashew/coconut milk

Mix all ingredients in a blender, transfer to a mug, and microwave for 1-1½ minutes until hot.

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Ingredients:

4/5 cup of baking stevia, or 2/5 cup sweetener that measures like sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons of almond extract (or vanilla extract)

1 3/4 cups of white whole wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup pistachio, roughly chopped

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 350. In a stand mixer, cream eggs and sweetener until thick, about 5 minutes. Add in the extract. In a separate bowl, sift flour, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder. Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until combined. Fold in the cranberries and pistachios. Place dough on a silicone baking mat or a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Form dough into a log about 12 inches long and 3 1/2 inches wide. Bake for 25 minutes or until the log is firm. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes on a rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325. Transfer the log to a cutting board and cut into 3/4″ diagonal slices. Place biscotti cut side down on baking sheet, bake for about 10 minutes, turn slices over and bake for another 8-10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. It Can be stored in an airtight container for several weeks.

Gingerbread Pear Muffin

Ingredients:

2 eggs (OR 2 tbsp flaxseed meal +5 tbsp water for egg free option)

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup almond milk, or milk of choice

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted and cooled to room temperature or avocado oil

3 tbsp molasses

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups white whole wheat flour

1/2 cup brown sugar monk fruit (or brown sugar)

1 1/2 tsp ginger

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 small pears, cored and diced

Preheat oven to 350° and line a muffin tin with muffin liners. This recipe makes 18 muffins, so two tins will be needed. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, yogurt, syrup, molasses, vanilla, and cooled coconut oil together til well combined. In a separate bowl, stir the flour, monk fruit or sugar, spices, baking soda, and salt together. Add the dry ingredients into the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Add in pear and gently stir to combine. Distribute the batter into muffin tins and bake the muffins for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool briefly, then carefully remove each muffin and place it on a cooling rack. Enjoy!

Christmas Fruit Tree

Ingredients:

1 apple

1 large carrot stick

Toothpicks

Assorted fruits– grapes, blueberries, strawberries, kiwis, clementines, dried cranberries, pineapple, & melon.

Take an apple and cut 1/2 - 1 inch off the top horizontally so the apple lays flat on a plate. On the other end of the apple, carve a hole to fit a large carrot stick. Place the carrot inside the hole with the thin end pointing up. If there’s extra room, stuff the hole with blueberries to secure. Further secure the carrot by placing toothpicks through the apple into the carrot. Place toothpicks into the apple base and carrot, cutting the toothpicks with scissors to create several different lengths. Using cookie cutters, create various shapes out of the melon slices and pineapple. Prepare other fruits such as kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, and clementines. Attach one piece of fruit to each toothpick. Continue adding fruit to build the tree as dense as you wish. Cut a star out of melon or pineapple (use a cookie cutter or knife to freehand it). Place it at the very top of the tree.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.