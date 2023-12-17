A cool down is on the way for Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! High pressure will keep temperatures warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Today, we’re looking at a high of 78 degrees in Phoenix, but for Monday, the high is 79 degrees, which would tie our record of 79 degrees set back in 1950. We’re tracking big changes for the end of the week into the weekend, as a weather system off the coast of California will bring cooler air and the chance for rain. It will first bring moisture to California, then track east and kick up the rain and snow chances across Arizona by Thursday.

The cut-off low will stay stationary off the coast, so models are still showing different timings for the biggest impacts for our state, but we will keep an eye on it. The best window right now looks to be Thursday through Saturday. Snow levels should remain above 7,500 feet. Temperatures will also fall with this system to the 60s by Friday into the weekend.

