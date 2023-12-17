Congress cancels A-bomb radiation aid, Arizona ‘Downwinders’ left out

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop was too young to remember the Cold War nuclear testing being done in Nevada.

“My mother told stories about our childhood,” Bishop said. “How she would stand out on the front porch with my older siblings holding me in her arms as an infant and marvel at the dust clouds that would come up from the test site.”

Her family eventually moved to Mohave County, where her husband, who died from COVID-19, was from. As a kid, Bishop also thought the mushroom clouds were pretty but didn’t know the wind could spread radiation to their homes miles away from the test site. That’s how they got the name “Downwinders.”

“We didn’t know what the health risk was. And what I mean by ‘we,’ are the people that came before us and after me,” Bishop said.

Bishop is a breast cancer survivor. Her sisters and her husband were also diagnosed with cancer. She and others in the county with cancer believe the nuclear fallout is to blame. In 1990, the U.S. Government passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), which would recognize people as Downwinders and give them a one-time $50,000 payment. However, the act did not include lower Mohave County.

“I truly believe the government knew this testing was dangerous, and they didn’t warn us. In fact, they made us feel like we were patriots by supporting it,” Bishop said.

This week, Bishop hoped the U.S. House would pass an extension for RECA and expand coverage to her community. None of that happened. Instead, lawmakers cut RECA. “It’s a frustrating let down by our government to say the least,” said Bishop. “We’re not gonna give up. We’re going to continue to fight until there is no more fight left.”

Arizona Representatives Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego vowed to get something done to help those like Bishop, affected by the nuclear radiation.

“Today I voted to pass this year’s NDAA, legislation that will help us keep our sacred obligation to support servicemembers and their families, and protect our national security,” Stanton said. “But I’m profoundly disappointed that a bipartisan effort to extend RECA and expand it to Arizonans left out of the original program was stripped from the final bill behind closed doors,” he continued. “Congress has a responsibility to do right by these families, who’ve been fighting for justice and recognition from the federal government for decades. I’ll keep working to get this done.”

“Generations of Arizonans were exposed to deadly radiation from nuclear testing and uranium mining – yet they were never compensated. It is unconscionable that the NDAA – the year’s most significant national security policy legislation – does not fix this injustice. “But the fight is not over. I’m continuing to work with colleagues from both sides of the aisle, in the House and Senate, and in lockstep with our country’s nuclear-impacted communities to extend and expand RECA. I won’t rest until every Arizonan unwittingly harmed by radiation gets the compensation they deserve.”

In 2022, RECA was extended. It is set to expire July 2024.

