Woman dies after showing up at Phoenix hospital with gunshot wound

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being shot late Thursday night in Phoenix.

Police responded to a Phoenix hospital around midnight after a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound. She died a short time later. Based on hospital surveillance video and other information, officers were able to determine where the shooting possibly happened and responded to the area of 17th and Missouri Avenues.

Sgt. Brian Bower said police arrived and were able to identify an apartment where the victim was known to stay. Additional units, including SWAT, responded to contain the area and see if anyone was inside the apartment. Tactical units eventually forced entry into the apartment, but no one was there. However, police found evidence of a crime scene.

Detectives remained at the complex throughout the day, speaking with other residents and trying to gather information about what happened. A neighbor shared video with Arizona’s Family that shows two people carrying someone to a car around midnight. Police didn’t confirm if it’s directly connected to the shooting but say officers are still looking for the car used to drop her off at the hospital.

“We don’t know exactly who dropped her off at the hospital,” Bower said. “We know that a car pulled up, but we don’t have a description that we want to put out at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

