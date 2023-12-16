Suspect down after shooting involving officers in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a ‘suspect is down’ after an officer-involved shooting in east Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near 52nd Street and Mcdowell Road. Police say the suspect is down, and no officers were hurt. There is no threat to the area, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects. An investigation is underway.

Phoenix police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 50th St and McDowell Rd. The suspect is down. No officers have been injured. There is no threat to those in the area. No one else is being sought. PIO is responding to scene. pic.twitter.com/FZXtzzRtH9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 16, 2023

This is the 47th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 64th in the state in 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.