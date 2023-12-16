Suspect down after shooting involving officers in east Phoenix
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a ‘suspect is down’ after an officer-involved shooting in east Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
Details are limited, but police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near 52nd Street and Mcdowell Road. Police say the suspect is down, and no officers were hurt. There is no threat to the area, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects. An investigation is underway.
This is the 47th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 64th in the state in 2023.
