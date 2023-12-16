Your Life
State Route 87 in Mesa reopens after car chase, rollover crash

The crash happened on State Route 87 near Gilbert Road.
The crash happened on State Route 87 near Gilbert Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley freeway has fully reopened after a car chase led to a rollover crash that closed parts of the road on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to stop a car speeding on State Route 87. DPS says the driver would not yield, and a chase occurred between the suspect and the DPS trooper on the freeway. The suspect driver then lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over on State Route 87 near Gilbert Road. The driver was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown. DPS says a passenger was also in the car but was not hurt.

The northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 87 in Mesa were closed for several hours at mile marker 182 near Gilbert Road as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash. Around 6:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation shared that all lanes of State Route 87 has reopened in both directions. Click/Tap here for First Alert Traffic updates.

