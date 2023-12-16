Psychology behind 3 doomsday cultists in MCSO custody and their alleged crimes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The mother of Gilbert teen Blaze Thibaudeau is now in Maricopa County custody after being extradited back here from Alaska for taking her son against his will back in October.

Her brother, Brook Hale, is also in MCSO custody for that crime, along with infamous child murderer Lori Vallow. All of them are facing charges resulting in the death or danger of loved ones due to doomsday beliefs and religious extremism. A cult expert said there may be a reason why we are seeing this escalate, particularly in Arizona.

Lori Vallow, Spring Thibaudeau, and Brook Hale are now seen in three MCSO mugshots. “The characteristic of radicalization is this very big change in the person’s face, their clothing, their terminology,” said Dr. Steve Hassan, a cult expert and mental health professional.

Dr. Hassan said recent Arizona cases are a result of the doomsday ideology that the end is near with radicalized views that can tear families apart and, worse, end in death. “The emphasis on Satan and evil demonic spirits,” Dr. Hassan said. “A person is split off from their normal functioning, their normal conscience, their normal feelings of parental responsibility and love.” That’s exactly what appears to have happened with these cases out of the East Valley.

This week, the so-called “doomsday siblings” were extradited back to Arizona from Alaska and are facing charges of custodial interference. Spring Thibaudeau and her brother Brook Hale reportedly took Thibaudeau’s teenage son Blaze back in October.

Court documents showed the siblings believed Blaze was a Davidic servant who would play a significant role in the Savior’s return and were trying to take him past the Canadian border to receive his calling.

In doomsday mom Lori Vallow’s case, Lori and her husband Chad Daybell were judging her kids, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, based on supposed light and dark spirits, resulting in their deaths. Lori was convicted of murder.

Dr. Hassan said there are likely two reasons kids are at the center of both these cases. First, they are easy to manipulate or influence, but often, he said, men who believe they are prophets or involved with them have ulterior motives. “It’s a way of disposing of the kids and having more control over the mother,” said Dr. Hassan.

The two doomsday moms were once a part of or are currently part of the Mormon church. Hassan said we’re likely seeing these cases emerge from the East Valley due to a large Mormon population. “The whole Mormon split-off prepper thing is based on the belief of the end times,” said Hassan. “I think it’s definitely an underpinning ideology that can set people up for a belief in a human prophet.”

But it’s important to note their extreme beliefs are far outside what’s endorsed by the church. Hassan said radicalization like this is on the rise due to times of uncertainty, including post-pandemic, and because of social media. He said all of these actions are rooted in brainwashed people acting out of fear.

“You want to instill phobias in the person’s mind that if they don’t obey, terrible things are going to happen to them and terrible things are going to happen in the afterlife,” Dr. Hassan said. “It’s very dangerous, obviously, to follow anybody and attribute that level of power and divine connection to anybody.”

Spring Thibaudeau and Brook Hale are both facing charges of custodial interference and are expected back in court next week. Lori Vallow was convicted of murdering her two kids and is now facing two conspiracy to commit murder charges for her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who is dead, and her nieces’ ex-husband, who was shot at.

