Parts of State Route 87 closed in Mesa after car chase leads to rollover crash

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of a Valley freeway are closed after a car chase led to a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to stop a car speeding on State Route 87. DPS says the driver would not yield, and a chase occurred between the suspect and the DPS trooper on the freeway. The suspect driver then lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over on State Route 87 near Gilbert Road. The driver was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown. DPS says a passenger was also in the car but was not hurt.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of State Route 87 in Mesa are closed due to the crash. The southbound lanes are open except for the left lane. Drivers can expect delays as there is no estimated time for reopening the highway. Click/Tap here for First Alert Traffic updates.

