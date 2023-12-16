Your Life
Minor in custody after stabbing at Guadalupe home

The stabbing happened at a home on Calle Brigido Valenzuela, near Priest Drive and Calle Guadalupe.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirm a minor is in custody following an overnight stabbing at a Guadalupe home on Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m., Marciopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Calle Brigido Valenzuela, near Priest Drive and Calle Guadalupe, for reports of a stabbing. As authorities were gathering information at the scene, a minor was taken into custody in connection with the crime.

MCSO Major Crimes Division detectives are at the scene working to find out what led up to the stabbing. It’s unknown how many people are hurt.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

