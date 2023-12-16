Man shot, hospitalized after fight near east Phoenix car wash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital this Saturday morning after he was shot near a car wash business in east Phoenix.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a business on 44th Street north of McDowell Road. Officers found the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police say there was a fight between the man and a car wash employee, who stayed on the scene. Police detained the employee but haven’t said if an arrest has been made in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.