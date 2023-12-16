Your Life
Man shot, hospitalized after fight near east Phoenix car wash

File image(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital this Saturday morning after he was shot near a car wash business in east Phoenix.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a business on 44th Street north of McDowell Road. Officers found the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police say there was a fight between the man and a car wash employee, who stayed on the scene. Police detained the employee but haven’t said if an arrest has been made in the shooting.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

