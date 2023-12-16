Your Life
Man injured after gun accidentally fires at Arrowhead Towne Center Mall

Police were called to a shooting at the Arrowhead Town Centre near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.
Police were called to a shooting at the Arrowhead Town Centre near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a scary night for shoppers in Glendale as police say a gun was accidentally fired inside the Arrowhead Towne Center mall, injuring a man on Friday.

Police said in a statement they were called to the mall near 75th Avenue and Bell Road for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a man with minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Glendale police say this was an accidental discharge of a gun, and there is no threat to the public. A suspect left the area before police arrived, and police do not have information on his identity.

