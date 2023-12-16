Your Life
Man dead after dog attack in town east of Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office was called on Friday around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a man...
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office was called on Friday around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a man found dead.(File image courtesy: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WELLTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Thursday night after a dog attack in Wellton, Arizona, which is east of Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office was called on Friday around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a man found dead in the 10600 block of S. Ave. 33E. Deputies say the 59-year-old man was attacked the previous night. It’s unknown why the dog attacked the man, and crews are searching for the dog, described as a 100-lb gray male pitbull.

The Sheriff’s office said if you see the dog, do not approach it but, instead, contact animal control at (928) 341-8800 or the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

