Goodyear City Hall employee accused of child sex abuse, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A city of Goodyear employee was arrested Friday morning, accused of the sexual abuse of an underage victim, police say.

The alleged victim contacted the Goodyear Police Department, and the Special Victims Unit started its investigation into 43-year-old Miguel Alvarado of Goodyear. He was arrested at City Hall, north of McDowell Road on North Civic Square, before 9 a.m. Police say Alvarado was a facility technician for City Hall as well as the old City Hall building near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street.

Alvarado was booked on three charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was given a cash-only bond of $150,000.

