Driver of alleged stolen car in hospital after crash at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver of a reported stolen car is in the hospital Saturday morning he crashed into an SUV at a Phoenix intersection.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. to the crash near 12th Street and Glendale Avenue. Detectives investigating the crash say the car was stolen from a nearby neighborhood and going east on Glendale Avenue when it ran a red light and struck the SUV, which was going south on 12th Street.

The driver of the alleged stolen car was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the SUV driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police say the crash and alleged car theft are under investigation.

