Cooler weather and rain back in the forecast for Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/16/23(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm and windy Saturday across the Valley. Some places had highs in the 80s, which is 15 degrees above the average for this time of the year. For Sunday, lows will be in the low 50s in the morning, with highs in the mid-70s. Plan on seeing much more sunshine as well.

For the start of the work week, we will have highs in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies. We are tracking a front making its way to Arizona; however, it won’t impact the valley until late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs for the second half of the week will be in the low 70s, with a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday!

For the high country, Sunday and the first half of the work week will be dry. Temperatures will also be slightly above average. For the second half of the week, expect cooler weather and rain on Thursday and Friday, with the chance for snow in the higher elevation areas.

