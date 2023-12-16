Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Calm weekend in Arizona with above normal temperatures

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/16/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/16/23(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Warmer than normal temperatures will continue this weekend, with a high of 80 degrees expected Saturday in Phoenix, which is 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Saturday morning we will have partly cloudy skies and become breezy throughout the morning. If you’re headed to the Fiesta Bowl Parade, dress warm! Though temperatures will be seasonal, there will definitely be a chill in the air.

Heading into the work week, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s but by the end of next week. We’re also tracking cooler temperatures with the chance for rain and snow across the state. Beginning Wednesday night, a trough will dig south off the west coast and bring those changes. Right now, models are hinting at rain for Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will cool to near 70 degrees by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan

Latest News

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 10 p.m. for Friday, 12/15/2023.
Warm weekend coming to Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 12/15/2023.
Warmer temps ahead for metro Phoenix
A low-pressure system off the coast of California will start to push inland and cool things...
Warmer temps for Phoenix area this weekend
.
Warm weekend ahead for metro Phoenix