Calm weekend in Arizona with above normal temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Warmer than normal temperatures will continue this weekend, with a high of 80 degrees expected Saturday in Phoenix, which is 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Saturday morning we will have partly cloudy skies and become breezy throughout the morning. If you’re headed to the Fiesta Bowl Parade, dress warm! Though temperatures will be seasonal, there will definitely be a chill in the air.

Heading into the work week, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s but by the end of next week. We’re also tracking cooler temperatures with the chance for rain and snow across the state. Beginning Wednesday night, a trough will dig south off the west coast and bring those changes. Right now, models are hinting at rain for Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will cool to near 70 degrees by Wednesday.

