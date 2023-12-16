ATV driver dead after sinkhole collapse in eastern Arizona

CONCHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A sinkhole claimed the life of an ATV driver Friday night after the ground gave way as the driver drove over it near Concho, Arizona, which is about 28 miles northeast of Show Low.

Rescue crews from other towns and areas, as well as technical crews from utility company SRP, were called to a 10-foot sinkhole just north of Concho. There, they found the ATV driver. St. Johns Emergency Services said in a Facebook post that the driver, who has not yet been identified, died from the fall.

Greer Fire District said on its Facebook page that the sinkholes in the area were not easily visible, with some as deep as 40 feet.

