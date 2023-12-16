Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of North Texas. (Source: KTVT, MINNIE PAYNE, CNN)
By Caroline Vandergriff, KTVT via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (KTVT) - Thousands of graduates will cross the stage at the University of North Texas to receive their degrees this weekend.

Among them will be Minnie Payne who completed a master’s program in interdisciplinary studies at the age of 90.

Payne is making UNT history with the achievement 73 years after graduating from high school.

“My grandson will be accompanying me across the stage,” she said.

It’s a moment she couldn’t have even dreamed of growing up in South Carolina.

“My mother and father were uneducated textile workers,” Payne said.

She was able to spend one year at junior college before she started working.

Marriage and children soon followed.

“I always wanted to improve myself. When I retired at age 68, I wasn’t doing anything constructive. And it’s my philosophy to constantly be doing something constructive,” Payne said.

The 90-year-old says doing classwork alongside students who were decades younger than her didn’t faze her one bit.

“I was 73 when I earned my undergraduate,” she said.

She’s now the oldest person to ever earn a master’s degree at UNT.  And she plans to put what she’s learned into practice.

Payne recently got a new job working at a magazine in Houston.

“It’s not my intention to stop work,” she said.

Payne says her guiding philosophy is to continue to be doing something constructive.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan

Latest News

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Clean Freak Car Wash on 44th Street, north of...
Man shot, hospitalized after fight near east Phoenix car wash
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
The shooting happened near a trailer park in Mesa Friday afternoon.
Man hospitalized after police shooting in Mesa; no officers hurt
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office was called on Friday around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a man...
Man dead after dog attack in town east of Yuma